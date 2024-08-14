Robotic camera and communication antennas of ruscists in Zaporizhzhia direction were destroyed - SBS. VIDEO
Border guards in the Zaporizhzhia sector destroyed a robotic surveillance camera and communication antennas of the Russian invaders.
This was reported by the State Border Service, Censor.NET reports.
Aerial reconnaissance revealed the Russians' high-tech equipment. The border guards' kamikaze drones destroyed enemy targets, leaving the invaders without eyes and without communication.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password