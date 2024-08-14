ENG
Robotic camera and communication antennas of ruscists in Zaporizhzhia direction were destroyed - SBS. VIDEO

Border guards in the Zaporizhzhia sector destroyed a robotic surveillance camera and communication antennas of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the State Border Service, Censor.NET reports.

Aerial reconnaissance revealed the Russians' high-tech equipment. The border guards' kamikaze drones destroyed enemy targets, leaving the invaders without eyes and without communication.

State Border Patrol (1071) border guard (184) Zaporizka region (1193)
