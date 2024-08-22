ENG
UAVs attacked Volgograd region of Russia: fire at military airfield. VIDEO

Russians claimed that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attempted to attack an airfield in Volgograd region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Residents of the city of Kalach-on-Don began reporting explosions in the sky at around 3:30 am. According to preliminary reports, the target of the drones was the Marinovka airfield in the village of Oktyabrsky, located a few kilometres from the city.

