General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces on attack on Russian airfields: Main targets were fuel and ammunition depots

On the night of 14 August, units of the Air Force and Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the SSU and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, attacked four airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod regions of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to the General Staff, the military airfields of "Khalino", "Savasleyka", "Borisoglebsk" and "Baltimore" were hit. Army aircraft, Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-35 fighters and other enemy military aircraft are based at these airfields.

As noted, the main targets were warehouses of fuel and lubricants and aviation munitions. The results of the attack are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 14 August, long-range drones of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the full-scale war.