At night, SSU and Defence Forces drones carry out largest attack on four Russian military airfields

On the night of 14 August, long-range drones of the Defence and Security Forces carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields during the full-scale war - Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk.

This was reported to Censor.NET by a source in the SSU.

"The long-range drones of the SSU and the Defence Forces (Air Force, Special Forces, Centre for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces, Defence Intelligence and other branches of the Armed Forces) carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields in the entire war. "It was a 'fun' night at the Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk airports," the source said.

The source confirms that this was a specially planned operation to prevent the Russians from using these airfields to launch strikes with UAVs on the front line and Ukrainian cities.

"Russian military commanders are already whinging on social media that the strike was effective and that air defence failed to protect these facilities. Local publics wrote about 10 explosions at Savasleyka alone, where MiGs regularly take off and terrorise the whole of Ukraine with air raids. We are waiting for satellite photos of the destroyed Russian fighters and warehouses," the source said.

According to him, the SSU continues to methodically weaken the aviation component of the Russian military machine.

"It is the aircraft that are currently giving the enemy air superiority, but we will continue to clip the wings of these 'birds'," the SSU source added.

As reported earlier, on the morning of 14 August, drones attacked the Savasleyka airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.