Russian Ministry of Defence announced alleged destruction of 117 UAVs and 4 tactical missiles over territory of 8 regions of Russian Federation

On the night of 14 August, Russian air defence forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones and "Tochka-U" missiles over the territory of 8 regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"37 UAVs and 4 'Tochka-U' tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of Kursk region, another 37 UAVs were destroyed over Voronezh region, 17 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Belgorod region, 11 - over Nizhny Novgorod region, 9 - over Volgograd region, 3 - over Bryansk region, 2 - over Orel region and 1 - over Rostov region," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 14 August, drones attacked the Russian "Savasleyka" airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.