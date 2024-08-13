Russian Defence Ministry says it allegedly shot down 14 Ukrainian drones, 12 of them over Kursk

Air defence forces have allegedly intercepted and destroyed 14 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"Regular air defence systems destroyed 14 aircraft-type UAVs: twelve over Kursk, one over Belgorod and one over Voronezh regions," the statement said.

As a reminder, Russia recently announced the destruction of 35 UAVs and 4 Tochka-U tactical missiles over the territory of five regions of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russian Defence Ministry says 75 UAVs allegedly destroyed overnight over 6 Russian regions and Crimea