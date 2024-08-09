Russian Defence Ministry says 75 UAVs allegedly destroyed overnight over 6 Russian regions and Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that 75 UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed on the night of 9 August 2024.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian Ministry of Defence was quoted by the propaganda news agency "RIA Novosti".

As noted, 26 allegedly Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, 19 - over the Lipetsk region, seven - over the Kursk region, five - over the Bryansk region, four - over the Voronezh region, one - over the Orel region, five - over the Crimea, eight - over the Black Sea.

"In addition, seven unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were destroyed in the Black Sea," the enemy's Ministry of Defence claims.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a nighttime drone attack on an airfield near Lipetsk: several settlements were evacuated. It was also noted that on the night of 9 August, loud explosions were heard in the Kursk region and a large-scale fire broke out.

In addition, it was reported that Belgorod region was subjected to a massive drone attack: Air defences shot down 29 UAVs.