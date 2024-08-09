ENG
Explosions and large-scale fire in Kursk region: convoy of enemy vehicles was destroyed. VIDEO

On the night of 9 August, loud explosions occurred in the Kursk region and a large-scale fire broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard in Rylsk district.

"Local residents report four explosions and publish photos of a fire in the village of Stepanivka. The causes of the explosions and what is burning are unknown," the statement said.

Other Telegram channels note that a Russian military convoy on the march was destroyed by Ukrainian HIMARS missiles near the village of Zhovtneve in the Rylsk district of Donetsk region. The motorway is completely blocked by burning cars, and frequent detonations of ammunition are heard.

