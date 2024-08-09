Drone attack on airfield near Lipetsk: several settlements are being evacuated. VIDEO

In Lipetsk, on the night of 9 August, locals reported a "massive drone attack". The authorities claimed that air defence systems were operating.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov announced the introduction of an "air danger regime" in the region at around 01:46. Later, the threat of drone attacks was announced in both Lipetsk and the region. At 03:14, the governor complained about a "massive attack" by drones and announced the operation of air defence systems.

"Attention! Lipetsk has suffered a massive UAV attack. Air defences are working," he wrote on his Telegram.

Telegram channels reported that 3 to 10 explosions were heard in Lipetsk and flashes in the sky.

Later, the governor said that there had been a "detonation of explosive objects far from civilian buildings" and that emergency services were working on the scene. According to him, the UAV crash "damaged an energy infrastructure facility" and caused "power outages".

"Specialists have started restoration work. The threat of a UAV attack remains. Air defence and suppression systems are in operation," the Lipetsk governor wrote.

Later, it became known that a state of emergency was being introduced in the Lipetsk municipal district (RF) and the evacuation of four settlements was announced: Koptsevi Khutory, Fedorovka, Yakovlevka, Tinkovka.

The above-mentioned settlements where residents are being evacuated are located close to a military airfield.

Later, the Lipetsk governor clarified that 416 households were included in the evacuation zone.

"Buses have arrived to all the settlements to evacuate the residents. Emergency services and the head of the Lipetsk municipal district are working on site. House-to-house visits are underway. Some residents decided not to leave their homes and hide in basements," he said.

In a statement on the incident, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Lipetsk region confirmed that a fire had broken out at a military airfield in the region.

