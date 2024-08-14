Explosions were heard in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: UAVs attacked "Savasleyka" military airfield where MiG-31Ks are based. VIDEO

On the morning of 14 August, drones attacked the "Savasleyka" airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The base is home to MiG-31K fighters, which carry the Kinzhal missiles used by Russian troops to fire at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Astra telegram channel.

In the morning, local residents spotted drones flying over the settlements of Veletma and Savasleyka. The UAVs' flight, the sounds of shooting and an explosion were filmed.

It is noted that the Savasleyka military airbase is located next to these villages.

Warning: The video contains profanity

Astra writes that a branch of the 4th State Centre for Aviation Personnel Training and Military Testing of the Russian Defence Ministry is stationed there. It is located 12 km northwest of the town of Kulebaki.

Local publics report "10 arrivals" at the Savasleyka military airbase. They also claim that the road to Kulebaki was blocked.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, said that air defence and electronic warfare assets were used to suppress the attack.

"The necessary operational and emergency services are working at the site, and all measures are being taken to minimise the consequences. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties at the moment," he said.

