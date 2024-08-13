873 2
Latvia to hand over 500 drones to Ukraine
Latvia will provide Ukraine with another batch of drones. The country will send about 500 Latvian-made UAVs.
This was announced by Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, Censor.NET reports.
"Another batch of drones is ready! About 500 Latvian-made drones will support Ukrainians in performing various combat missions," he said.
