Latvia to hand over 500 drones to Ukraine

Latvia will provide Ukraine with another batch of drones. The country will send about 500 Latvian-made UAVs.

This was announced by Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, Censor.NET reports.

"Another batch of drones is ready! About 500 Latvian-made drones will support Ukrainians in performing various combat missions," he said.

