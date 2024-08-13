Estonia hands over 5 ambulances and medical equipment to Ukraine

Estonia has donated five fully equipped ambulances and medical equipment to Ukraine as humanitarian aid.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

The list of donated equipment includes, among other things, electric aspirators, defibrillators, equipment for dosing and administering medicines, as well as stretchers, vacuum medical mattresses, etc.

According to Raul Adlas, chief physician of the Tallinn Ambulance Service, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Tallinn has sent 11 fully equipped ambulances to Ukraine.

The donated vehicles were actively used by the Tallinn Ambulance until 2023, but last year new vehicles were purchased to replace them.

