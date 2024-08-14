NASA satellites detect fire at Russian "Savasleyka" airbase. PHOTO

Satellites recorded a fire on the territory of the airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region (Russia) at the "Savasleyka" airbase, where explosions were heard at night.

According to Censor.NET, this can be seen from screenshots from FIRMS, a satellite fire detection system from NASA.

As it is known, NASA satellites detected a fire on the territory of the Russian "Savasleyka" airbase at 3:30 am. According to preliminary information, fuel and lubricant warehouses are on fire.

As a reminder, on the morning of 14 August, drones attacked the "Savasleyka" airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The base is home to MiG-31K fighters, which carry the Kinzhal missiles used by Russian troops to fire at Ukraine.

Read more: Russian Ministry of Defence announced alleged destruction of 117 UAVs and 4 tactical missiles over territory of 8 regions of Russian Federation