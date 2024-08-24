ENG
20 685 9

Our stormtroopers shared how counterattack in New York of Donetsk region went: 8 fighters captured 16 Russians. VIDEO

Ukrainian stormtroopers told about a risky operation in New York, Donetsk region. According to some reports, there were five Russian occupiers in the elevator, but when our assault team broke in, it turned out that there were 16 Russians.

As Censor.NET informs, the reconstruction of these events through the eyes of its participants, including Russian prisoners, and unique footage of the battle - see below in a new video on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus.

Author: 

Donetska region (3658) Yurii Butusov (1207) hostages (613)
