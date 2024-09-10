ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13491 visitors online
News Video War
16 057 103

Russia will not negotiate as long as Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in Kursk region - Shoigu. VIDEO

Шойгу назвав умову для переговорів з Україною

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said that negotiations with Ukraine are impossible as long as the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain on Russian territory.

Censor.NET reports that he was quoted by Russian media.

"As long as we do not throw them out of our territory, we will certainly not talk about any negotiations with them," he said.

Read more: Russia is not ready for substantive peace talks - NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko

Author: 

Russia (11730) Shoygu (105) negotiations with Russia (564)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 