Russia will not negotiate as long as Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in Kursk region - Shoigu. VIDEO
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said that negotiations with Ukraine are impossible as long as the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain on Russian territory.
Censor.NET reports that he was quoted by Russian media.
"As long as we do not throw them out of our territory, we will certainly not talk about any negotiations with them," he said.
