Saboteurs set fire to relay cabinets at Moscow railway. VIDEO

On the morning of 1 November, unknown persons set fire to relay cabinets on the Kazan direction of the Moscow railway.

This was reported by the railway's press service, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that the fire occurred "as a result of interference by unauthorised persons in the operation of railway transport".

A local telegram channel posted a video showing a relay cabinet on fire.

"Video of burning relay cabinets set on fire by saboteurs on the Perovo-Lyubertsy 1 stretch at 5:23 a.m. on the Kazan direction. The movement is organised with a decrease in speed," the statement said.

