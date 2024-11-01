"HIMARS" MLRS hits dozens of occupiers with cluster munition in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
Several dozen enemy infantrymen were hit by a cluster munition fired from a "HIMARS" MLRS in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Aerial reconnaissance men of the SkyForce unit of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade caught several dozen occupiers who were moving in two 'Gazelles'. After that, a "Himars" fired a cluster munition at the enemy's personnel. Zaporizhzhia direction of the frontline," the commentary to the recording reads.
