"Take position to shoot back, kill POW right away": Russian commander orders to commit war crime - interception of DIU. AUDIO

The commander of the Russian army gives his subordinates an order to commit a war crime - to shoot a captured Ukrainian soldier.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the interception of conversations of the occupiers, published by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The recorded fact is yet another proof of the occupying army's deliberate genocidal policy in the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia, the intelligence service said.

The hostile broadcast also confirmed the serious injury of a Muscovite with the call sign "Groza".

The occupier with the call sign "Grif", who was in the same group as "Groza", was ordered to tie him up with a tourniquet, give him painkillers, take a position and shoot back.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against Ukraine," the military intelligence added.

Russian Army (8948) hostages (613) war crimes (803) interception (62) Defense Intelligence (282)
