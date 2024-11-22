Occupiers cutting stale and mouldy bread for lunch. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the quality of the bread that the occupiers put on their tables.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the invaders laughing at the fact that they have to use a wood saw to cut stale and mouldy bread.
Warning: Strong language!
