ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9724 visitors online
News Video War
7 952 23

Occupiers cutting stale and mouldy bread for lunch. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the quality of the bread that the occupiers put on their tables.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the invaders laughing at the fact that they have to use a wood saw to cut stale and mouldy bread.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Two occupiers hiding from Ukrainian UAVs: "We can’t roll back for week. There are corpses nearby. Everything is stinking. 14 bodies are intact, rest are burnt". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) food (81) bread (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 