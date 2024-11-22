Two occupiers hiding from Ukrainian UAVs: "We can’t roll back for week. There are corpses nearby. Everything is stinking. 14 bodies are intact, rest are burnt". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing two occupiers sitting in a shelter among the bodies of their liquidated accomplices for a week, waiting for an opportunity to retreat.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians cannot reach their own because of the total control of the territory by Ukrainian drones.

"One of the brightest and most truthful videos of this war for Russian disposable soldiers. A group of occupiers retreated to a dilapidated building after a failed assault. A few survivors are sitting among the corpses of their comrades who were wounded and doomed to die without proper medical care. In a neighbouring landing, there are another hundred corpses. They can't leave the building: they are waiting for cloudy weather and rain to try to retreat, as the area is controlled by Ukrainian drones," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

