"Svoboda" battalion announces fundraising for 7 "Vepryk" ground drones. VIDEO

The "Svoboda" battalion is preparing for battle again, and to help our infantrymen we need 7 "Vepryk" ground drones.

"These drones will help to provide the front line with everything it needs and evacuate the wounded from the battlefield," the military said.

The purpose of the collection: 7 "Vepryk" ground drones - 5 000 000 ₴.

"This fundraising is extremely important, because every donation will help save our soldiers. Each hryvnia is another step towards the destruction of the enemy," the battalion added.

Bank details to help

Reference to Mono Bank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/potzJnKYu

Card number of the bank Mono: 4441 1111 2796 3183

Link to the Privat envelope: https://www.privat24.ua/send/2bq8q

Envelope card number: 5168752132038814

