Air reconnaissance warriors in Lyman direction need night Mavic. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders holding back the Russian invaders near Lyman have announced a fundraiser to buy a night quadcopter.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"We are aerial reconnaissance men of the 63rd Brigade, which is holding the line in the Liman sector. We need a night maverick thermal to perform our tasks of detecting the enemy and destroying them. We thank all those who care and remind you that there are no small donations," they said.
The fundraising goal is UAH 165 thousand.
Details to help
Link to the bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/7fY2QH6oHz
Bank card number
5375 4112 2267 6871
