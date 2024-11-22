Tuareg ambush and kill five "Wagnerians" in Mali. VIDEO

The Tuareg killed five Russian mercenaries from the "Wagner" PMC by ambushing a terrorist convoy in the Mopti region of Mali.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the results of the Tuareg attack was published online.

"The Tuareg ambushed and killed a convoy of 'Wagner' PMC terrorists in Mali, between Bankasso and Bandiagara in the Mopti region. In the conversation on the video, five people are said to have been killed. The footage shows white mercenaries," the author of the publication notes.

TheTuareg are one of the indigenous peoples of North Africa, living in the desert regions of the Central Sahara within Algeria, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, where they were displaced from the northern regions of Africa during the Arab conquests. The total population was estimated in 1973 at about 1 million people, and in 2010 their number was approximately 5.2 million. Tuareg languages are among the Berber languages. They are Sunni Muslims by religion. The main occupation is nomadic cattle breeding (goats, camels, and in the south - zebu). When eating, Tuaregs, unlike most Muslim peoples, use spoons, which is unique to them.

