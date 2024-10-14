Ukraine hands over UAVs to Tuareg rebels to fight "Wagnerites" - Le Monde

Since the summer of 2024, Tuareg rebels from the CSP movement in northern Mali have been using Ukrainian drones against the Malian junta and its Russian assistants, the "Wagner".

According to Censor.NET, Le Mode reports this.

The publication notes that this "restrained but resolute support" is provided by Kyiv.

For Tuaregs, this is a source of pride, as they now have the ability to strike from the air, just like their enemies.

As the journalists noted, the assistance with drones allows "to change the balance of power on the ground." For example, a few days ago, UAVs attacked a military camp in Gundam, located in the Timbuktu region, where Wagner's units are stationed.

According to CSP, at least nine mercenaries were killed in the attack.

"Operational cooperation between Ukrainian military intelligence and the CSP rebels began in early 2024," the article says.

Le Monde writes that several rebels traveled to Ukraine to train in the manufacture and use of these drones. Ukrainian specialists also traveled to the Sahel.

At the same time, rebel leaders deny the Ukrainian origin of the drones, claiming that they purchased them on the black market in Libya.

"This allows us to better track the enemy's movements and strike them from the air. This can change everything," the CSP commander summarized.

In late July, it was reported that a detachment of Tuareg militia "Azawada People's Defense" killed more than 50 Russian soldiers near the town of Tin Zawatin, 5 Russians surrendered, and more than 10 Malian Armed Forces soldiers were killed. A convoy of "Wagner" armored vehicles and pickup trucks was destroyed, and the militia also shot down a Mi-24 helicopter with a Russian crew.

The media reported that Ukrainian special services were training Tuareg to fly drones.

Malian authorities accused Ukraine of supporting terrorism and announced the severance of diplomatic relations.

