Ukrainian soldier films bodies of Russian marines killed in Kursk region: "Just few more". VIDEO 18+

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian soldier from the 225th Assault Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces filming captured positions and the bodies of eliminated enemies.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows seven Russians killed. All of them belonged to the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Read more: Top DPRK general wounded in recent Ukrainian strike in Kursk region - WSJ

