When there is no air raid alert, everyone should work, from Verkhovna Rada to production facilities, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians at the end of the 1003rd day of the war with Russia.

"Regarding our response here in Ukraine to these Russian strikes, to various threats. Today is the 1003rd day of this war. All security protocols are the same as before. If you hear an air raid alert, you have to react, take care of yourself and go to the shelter. Whatever the Russian missile threat, it cannot be ignored.

But when there is no air raid alert, the state, industries, embassies - everyone has to work in the same way. And take information, in particular, from the intelligence community, as information, not as permission to take a day off. This applies to everyone - from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and other structures and branches of government to regional and community governments. When the air raid siren sounds, we take shelter. And when there is no air raid alert, we work and serve.

In war, it does not happen otherwise. We must be aware that "comrade" Putin will continue to intimidate us. He has built his entire power on this. It is important to be able to respond correctly and do everything to ensure that this war returns home to Russia, and that they feel what war is," Zelenskyy said.