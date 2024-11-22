ENG
Turret of Russian T-90M Proryv tank is thrown 200 meters into air. VIDEO

Epic footage of the explosion of the "invincible" Russian T-90M "Proryv" (Breakthrough) tank. After being hit by the National Guard's special forces, the tank's turret is thrown 200 meters into the air.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

