Ukrainian soldiers repelling enemy mechanised assault in Kursk region. VIDEO of drone

Ukrainian soldiers repelled a mechanised assault by Russian paratroopers near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the victorious confrontation with the enemy was posted on social media.

"The repulsion of the assault by Russian paratroopers near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh, Kursk region, was published by OC "North"," the commentary to the video reads.

