ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10910 visitors online
News Video War
10 492 8

Ukrainian soldiers repelling enemy mechanised assault in Kursk region. VIDEO of drone

Ukrainian soldiers repelled a mechanised assault by Russian paratroopers near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the victorious confrontation with the enemy was posted on social media.

"The repulsion of the assault by Russian paratroopers near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh, Kursk region, was published by OC "North"," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Air Force destroyed occupiers’ base in Kursk region by launching aerial bomb from MiG-29 fighter jet. VIDEO

Author: 

military actions (2217) Kursk (708)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 