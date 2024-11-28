Failed attempt by tank and 3 IFVs to attack positions of 3rd SAB in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Another unsuccessful attempt by the Russian occupiers to attack the positions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

After an FPV strike, one of the IFVs smokes. The tank gets stuck in the mud. The surviving IFVs try to escape. But the Third Assault Brigade's drones catch up and blow up the occupiers' equipment.

The enemy infantry is being burned out in the middle of the field by artillery, FPV and drops. Not a single occupier was left without a control hit.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone overtakes enemy armored vehicles and hits tank and occupier’s BMP-2 in Kharkiv region. VIDEO