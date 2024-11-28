Border guards of "Hart" brigade destroy occupiers’ positions in Vovchansk direction with drones. VIDEO

Border guards of the Hart Brigade of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy personnel and equipment of the Russian occupation forces that have invaded the north of the Kharkiv region.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

In the Vovchansk direction, the Scorpion unit's reconnaissance and strike UAVs used FPV drones and bomber drones to destroy enemy fortifications, electronic warfare equipment, a surveillance camera, a mortar at a firing position and a field ammunition depot.

