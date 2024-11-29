ENG
Enemy’s $25 million "Tor" air defence system destroyed by Ukrainian troops. VIDEO

Operators of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems destroyed an enemy "Tor" air defence system worth $25 million.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted by Ukrainian soldiers on their social media page.

