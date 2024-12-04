ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11091 visitors online
News Video War
2 294 2

Sea mine washed up on beach by storm was detonated in Odesa region. VIDEO

Border guards discovered a sea mine that had been torn off its anchorage and washed up on a beach in Odesa region as a result of stormy weather.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The explosive object was defused in a controlled manner at the water's edge.

Watch more: Truck driver was carrying "passenger" to Moldova for $5,000 in niche under trailer container, - SBGS. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1048) Odeska region (610) disruption (157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 