Sea mine washed up on beach by storm was detonated in Odesa region. VIDEO

Border guards discovered a sea mine that had been torn off its anchorage and washed up on a beach in Odesa region as a result of stormy weather.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

The explosive object was defused in a controlled manner at the water's edge.

