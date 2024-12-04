Sea mine washed up on beach by storm was detonated in Odesa region. VIDEO
Border guards discovered a sea mine that had been torn off its anchorage and washed up on a beach in Odesa region as a result of stormy weather.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
The explosive object was defused in a controlled manner at the water's edge.
