ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11091 visitors online
News Video War
13 532 17

Soldiers watching occupier’s suicide on battlefield through UAV camera: "Shoot faster! He missed! Yes! For Russia f#ck!". VIDEO

A video showing the suicide of an occupier on the battlefield was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian failed to commit suicide the first time, but the second attempt was successful.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Wounded Russian soldier blew himself up with grenade. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) suicide_ (133)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 