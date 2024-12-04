Soldiers watching occupier’s suicide on battlefield through UAV camera: "Shoot faster! He missed! Yes! For Russia f#ck!". VIDEO
A video showing the suicide of an occupier on the battlefield was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian failed to commit suicide the first time, but the second attempt was successful.
Warning: Strong language!
