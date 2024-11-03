Wounded Russian soldier blew himself up with grenade. VIDEO
A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade.
According to Censor.NET, a Russian soldier self-destructed, and a Ukrainian drone of the 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade recorded it.
