Occupier burns alive after kamikaze drone attack on enemy infantry fighting vehicle in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

In the Kurakhove direction of the frontline, fighters of the attack APC company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the PERUN GROUP destroyed an enemy IFV along with its personnel.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Russian Army (9505) elimination (5392) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (106)
