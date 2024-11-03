Occupier burns alive after kamikaze drone attack on enemy infantry fighting vehicle in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO
In the Kurakhove direction of the frontline, fighters of the attack APC company of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the PERUN GROUP destroyed an enemy IFV along with its personnel.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password