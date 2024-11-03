ENG
Soldiers of 68th Brigade accurately attack two Russian invaders from air in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Ranger Brigade spotted Russian invaders and began dropping ammunition from a drone. With the help of several drops, they managed to eliminate at least two occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

