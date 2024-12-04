ENG
Occupiers play basketball among black bags with bodies of their accomplices in dilapidated gym. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing four occupiers having fun with a basketball in a dilapidated gym.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Russians throws the ball into the basket, two others watch the throw, and another films it. Four black bags with the bodies of the eliminated invaders are seen in the frame.

Warning: Strong language!

