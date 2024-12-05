Anti-aircraft drone shoots down Russian "Zala" reconnaissance drone. VIDEO

An Ukrainian anti-aircraft drone operator shot down a Russian "Zala" reconnaissance drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The SUNSTRIKE unit has shot down another 'Zala' reconnaissance UAV with an anti-aircraft FPV. Now it won't launch Lancets, artillery or bombs," the video commentary reads.

