UAVs attacked Chechen capital Grozny - Russian media. VIDEO

On the morning of 4 November, UAVs attacked the Chechen capital of Grozny. Explosions rang out in the city.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published by Russian media.

The attack took place around 4:50 am local time, ASTRA reports.

The target was the Special Police Regiment named after Kadyrov.

According to media reports, the Grozny airport introduced the "Carpet" plan at night, as is always done in Russia during drone attacks.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 35 Ukrainian drones over 8 regions of Russia.

Read more: Series of explosions rang out in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation: smoke was later seen rising over sea