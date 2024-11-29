Series of explosions rang out in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation: smoke was later seen rising over sea

Numerous explosions rang out near the city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai, RF) last night, 29 November. Air defence systems are operating in the region due to unknown drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and local Telegram channels.

Later, it was reported in public that air defence forces and equipment were operating in the region due to a "massive attack" using drones.

According to local residents in online posts, explosions were heard in different areas of Tuapse, and "very loudly", in particular near the beach.

It is noted that air defence systems allegedly shot down more than 20 UAVs. Meanwhile, local authorities remain silent.

