Oil depot is on fire in Rostov region: authorities claim massive drone attack. VIDEO
The "Atlas" oil depot is on fire in the Rostov region near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.
Regional authorities reported a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.
The acting governor, Yuriy Slyusar, said that in the north-west of the region, air defence repelled the attack, shooting down and suppressing 30 UAVs. Buildings were damaged in the village of Masalovka in Kamensky district and the village of Dyachkino in Tarasovsky district.
Local publics claim that a drone hit a fuel tank and caused a fire.
Residents of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai have also reported massive UAV raids.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password