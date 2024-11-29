Oil depot is on fire in Rostov region: authorities claim massive drone attack. VIDEO

The "Atlas" oil depot is on fire in the Rostov region near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Regional authorities reported a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

The acting governor, Yuriy Slyusar, said that in the north-west of the region, air defence repelled the attack, shooting down and suppressing 30 UAVs. Buildings were damaged in the village of Masalovka in Kamensky district and the village of Dyachkino in Tarasovsky district.

Local publics claim that a drone hit a fuel tank and caused a fire.

Residents of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai have also reported massive UAV raids.

