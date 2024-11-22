Large-scale fire raging in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai: explosions rang out beforehand. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 21 November, powerful explosions and a fire broke out in the Krasnodar region. The Russian authorities claim that the fire was caused by dry grass, and say nothing about explosions.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said that "a field with dry vegetation and reeds" caught fire in Takhtamukai district, 12 km from the Krasnodar-Novorossiysk highway".

The agency later clarified that the fire covered an area of 300 square metres. It is noted that reeds and dry grass allegedly caught fire in a field next to the road. According to them, there is no threat to the population and life support facilities.

However, local residents reported powerful explosions. They assume that the fire was caused by a drone strike.

