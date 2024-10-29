City Hall and police fleet were on fire: DIU conducts operation in Khanty-Mansiysk district of Russia. VIDEO

In the Khanty-Mansiysk district of Russia, the local administration building in the town of Megion burned down and the police fleet was on fire. It was an operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

This was reported to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in military intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that three windows were smashed on the first floor of the city hall, napalm (thickened petrol) was poured into them and set on fire.

After that, the FSS hotline received a report of a bomb threat to the building.

See more: Two women set fire to "United Russia"’s office in Perm, Russia - Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The source said that Russian firefighters could not begin to extinguish the fire while the police were investigating whether there were explosives in the building.

At that time, the fire was spreading over an increasingly large area. As a result, the fire completely destroyed the mayor's office, the deputy mayor's office and several other premises.

"While the police and firefighters were trying to extinguish the city hall, napalm was spilled on local police cars that were in the guarded car park. At least five police cars burned down in the second fire," the military intelligence told the publication.

See more: Drones attacked "Russian University of Special Forces named after Putin" in Chechnya - Kadyrov. PHOTO