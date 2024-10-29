Drones attacked "Russian University of Special Forces named after Putin" in Chechnya - Kadyrov. PHOTO

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reports an attack on the "Russian University of Special Forces named after Putin" in Gudermes.

He said this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at 6:30 a.m. in Gudermes, the roof of an empty building on the territory of the Russian Special Forces University caught fire as a result of an unmanned aerial attack. There were no casualties or injuries. The fire has been extinguished," the statement said.

