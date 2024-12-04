Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones over 8 regions of Russia (updated). VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the night of Wednesday, 4 December 2024, Russian air defence allegedly intercepted more than 20 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, the message of the hostile Ministry of Defence is published by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"Overnight, air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones: six UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Rostov region, five over Bryansk region, four over Belgorod region, three over Ryazan region, one over Astrakhan region, and five over Krasnodar region," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 11 more drones had allegedly been destroyed in the morning: 6 over the Rostov region, 2 over the Kursk region, and one each over the Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga regions.

In turn, the ASTRA telegram channel informs that residents of Ryazan reported explosions in the Dyagilevo area, where the air base is located.

It also publishes a video that allegedly shows explosions.