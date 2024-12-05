Behind enemy lines: how Omega fighters blew up building with occupiers. VIDEO

The operation of the Wings of Omega special forces unit resulted in the complete destruction of enemy infantry.

This was reported by the National Guard on the TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers of the 4th separate detachment of the Omega Special Forces Centre demonstrated unique footage of their combat work. In the course of the operation, the Special Forces men made a raid into the enemy's rear, where enemy infantry was holed up in one of the buildings.

As noted, it was decided to carry out the operation in an unusual way: the building where the occupiers were located was literally collapsed on them. "To do this, the Special Forces drove up close to the building with the enemy under fire cover. In a matter of minutes, the building was stuffed with explosive devices that detonated as soon as the soldiers left," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Soldiers of the 92nd Brigade destroyed a BC warehouse, an occupiers' crossing point, a mortar, a cannon and a Russian hideout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO.