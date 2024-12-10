ENG
Occupiers collecting half-rotten remains of their accomplices: "This is arse, fu#k, and this is head. Everything else - in bag, fu#k it. Let them sort it out there.". VIDEO 18+

A video of the occupiers' funeral team collecting the half-rotten remains of their accomplices has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the remains of at least two bodies of the liquidated invaders.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental state! Warning: Strong language!

