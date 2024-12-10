Bodies of liquidated occupiers lie under "grill" on Russian armoured vehicle. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a newly destroyed Russian armoured vehicle with a landing party on the armour.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows about a dozen occupiers lying on the armour. Two of them are still showing signs of life - they are shaking their legs.

"We've had a ride - a box filled with Russian invaders. The consequences of meat assaults are in the camera lens of a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone. Instagram zone, Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, our days," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Occupiers collecting half-rotten remains of their accomplices: "This is arse, fu#k, and this is head. Everything else - in bag, fu#k it. Let them sort it out there.". VIDEO 18+