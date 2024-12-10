Ukrainian Armed Forces show how Toretsk, almost wiped out by enemy strikes, looks like. VIDEO
The Armed Forces of Ukraine used drone cameras to show how frontline Toretsk looks today.
This is reported by the 42nd separate mechanised brigade in the Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"In 2014, about 70,000 people lived their full lives in Toretsk. But as of December 2024, about 1,500 locals refuse to leave the once glorious city. This is the current population of Toretsk. Almost nothing has been left of it since the arrival of the "liberators", the brigade notes
