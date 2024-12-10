Interview "67 days surrounded by enemies" about battles of Freedom Battalion shown in Ivano-Frankivsk. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Freedom Battalion of the 4th Rubizh brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine held a meeting with residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, where they were shown an interview with Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov and the battalion's soldiers.

After the military speeches, the visitors were shown an interview entitled 67 Days Surrounded by Enemies: Battle for the Pincher Stronghold, in which the soldiers spoke about 67 days of defence in Donetsk region surrounded by the Russian army.

The protagonists of this video, Petro Kuzyk, commander of the Freedom Battalion, and Vladyslav Stotskyi, lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine, were present at the event.

The 25-year-old defender Vladyslav Stotskyi said that from 10 July to 25 September, he and his comrades held the defence in the encirclement. The soldiers were in small dugouts in camouflaged positions.

Vladyslav Stotskyi

"I was at the Adolf position and then at the Pincher position. While we were at Adolf, we killed about 200 Russians, while at Pincher we killed 50 in just one assault, and before that, two or three people were killed every two or three days. ... When I am preparing for a rotation, I watch videos of other brigades, and I absorb myself completely in the war. When the battle starts, I live in the moment: I have to shoot, throw a grenade, pull out "WIA"," he said.

Commander Petro Kuzyk noted that 90% of Ukrainian infantry on the front line are working in such conditions.

Petro Kuzyk

Vladyslav Stotskyi said that after Yurii Butusov published the interview, people began to recognise him, and more people were willing to help.

"My life has completely flipped. Social media "is on fire". A businessman got in touch, saying: 'Look, I only help people I personally know. I watched that interview, and it changed my perspective so much that I wanted to start living again. Let me help you,' he added."

